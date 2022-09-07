Anderson (14-3) allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out three without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Giants.

A solo home run by Lewis Brinson and a two-run blast from Brandon Crawford accounted for the damage on Anderson's line. Aside from those missteps, he was efficient, throwing 70 of 87 pitches for strikes, though he registered only 11 whiffs. Anderson has logged quality starts in five of his last six outings, posting a 2.29 ERA over that span. He owns a 2.73 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 117:30 K:BB through 154.2 innings this year, and he's projected for a road start in Arizona next week.