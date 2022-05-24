Anderson (5-0) picked up the win Monday, allowing five hits over eight scoreless innings in a 10-1 victory over the Nationals. He struck out eight.

The southpaw took a perfect game into the sixth inning, retiring the first 16 batters he faced before a one-out double by Cesar Hernandez. Anderson also ended his outing in style, striking out the side in the eighth, and he fired 77 of his 101 pitches for strikes on the night. The 32-year-old hasn't had an ERA below 4.00 since his rookie season with the Rockies in 2016, but he'll carry a 3.30 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and sharp 42:5 K:BB through 43.2 innings into his next start.