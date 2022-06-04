Anderson (7-0) earned the win during Friday's 6-1 victory over the Mets, allowing three hits with five strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Anderson was hot out of the gate, retiring 12 of the first 13 Mets he faced, and didn't let any of the four runners he put on base past second. The 32-year-old was able to induce an impressive 14 swinging strikes on 81 pitches in earning his seventh win to break a tie with 12 other pitches for the outright lead. Anderson has now gone 26 innings without allowing a run while striking out 25 and walking one in the stretch, with his 8.83 K/BB on the season ranking second in the league. He's slated for a mid-week start though Los Angeles' rotation could get shuffled soon with Clayton Kershaw slated to return next weekend.