Anderson (10-1) picked up the win over St. Louis on Thursday, completing six scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four.

Anderson didn't face much stress in the contest -- he surrendered only one extra-base hit, and no Cardinal made it to third base against him. The southpaw finished with his third straight quality start and eighth overall this season. Anderson isn't racking up huge strikeout numbers, but he's thriving thanks in part to a a career-best 1.6 BB/9. He's been a huge addition to a Dodgers staff that has been hit with multiple injuries this season, posting a 2.96 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 97.1 innings while becoming the seventh major-league pitcher to reach 10 victories.