Anderson (4-0) earned the victory and allowed two runs on seven hits, striking out seven across seven innings in a 12-3 win Tuesday over Arizona.

Both runs against Anderson came in the first inning with two outs when Jordan Luplow and Christian Walker hit back-to-back solo shots. In his last six frames, Anderson skated through the Diamondbacks' lineup, scattering four singles and allowing only one baserunner to reach as far as second base. The lefty was efficient, needing only 82 pitches in his best start as a Dodger. While the 32-year-old has an excellent 34:5 K:BB, his six home runs allowed in 35.2 innings are a good part of the reason his ERA sits at 4.04.