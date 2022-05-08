Anderson (3-0) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran southpaw helped the Dodgers complete a sweep of the twin bill with arguably his best performance of the season so far, as Anderson tossed 56 of 80 pitches for strikes and struck out more than four batters for the first time in 2022. He'll take a 2.78 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB through 22.2 innings into his next start.