Anderson and the Dodgers won't play Friday against the Cubs due to inclement weather, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson was named the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him start in one of the two games during Saturday's doubleheader. He's posted a 2.55 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 17.2 innings over four appearances (two starts) this year.