Anderson (13-1) allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out three over seven shutout innings to earn the win Sunday over the Padres.

Anderson has allowed multiple runs only once in his last five starts, and he's shut out opponents in three of those outings. The southpaw was efficient Sunday, requiring just 84 pitches (59 strikes) to get through seven frames. His last start Tuesday in San Francisco was shaky, but it doesn't look like it'll lead to a slump. Anderson has a 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 97:24 K:BB through 122.1 innings across 21 appearances (19 starts) this year. He's projected for a favorable road start in Kansas City next weekend.