Manager Dave Roberts said Anderson will start Saturday's game against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old has worked out of the bullpen in his first two appearances of 2022 but will enter the rotation Saturday in place of Andrew Heaney (shoulder), who was placed on the injured list. Anderson covered four innings and topped 55 pitches in both outings, so he figures to be limited to about 70-80 pitches in San Diego.