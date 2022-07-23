Anderson allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

Anderson was steady Friday, allowing the only run to score in the fourth inning. He's limited opponents to one run or less in three of his last four starts, though he's only gone 2-0 in that strong span. The southpaw continues to enjoy a stellar season with a 2.79 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 87:19 K:BB across 103.1 innings in 18 outings (16 starts). He's still carrying a 10-1 record into his next start, tentatively set to be a favorable home matchup versus the Nationals next week.