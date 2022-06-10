Anderson allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two across three innings Thursday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson surrendered one earned run through three innings, but he allowed the first four batters he faced in the fourth frame to reach base to sour his outing. He didn't allow a home run, though he was uncharacteristically wild as he had allowed only six walks across 55.2 innings on the season entering Thursday's start. The outing also snapped a 20-frame scoreless stretch for Anderson, though he still owns a strong 3.07 ERA on the campaign.