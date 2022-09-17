Anderson was placed on the paternity list Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has been productive recently, posting a 1.94 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 46.1 innings over his last seven starts. He'll be away from the team for 1-3 days following the birth of his child, but he'll likely be able to return to the mound early next week. Andre Jackson was called up to take Anderson's spot on the active roster.