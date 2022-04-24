Anderson didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Padres, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Anderson took Andrew Heaney's spot in the rotation and did just enough to keep Los Angeles within striking distance. He surrendered one run apiece in the second and third innings and was in line for the loss until Los Angeles rallied with two runs in the eighth to tie the game. The 32-year-old is a viable streamer for his next start, scheduled against the Tigers on Friday, as he'll most likely remain in the rotation as long as Heaney is shelved.