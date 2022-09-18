Anderson will return from the paternity list to start one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Anderson landed on the paternity list Saturday and will rejoin the Dodgers on Monday once the team returns to Los Angeles. The Dodgers haven't yet announced which game Anderson will start during the doubleheader, but Michael Grove will pitch during the other game. Over his last seven starts, Anderson has posted a 1.94 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 46.1 innings.