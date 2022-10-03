Anderson (15-5) took the loss during Sunday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Rockies, allowing two runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts in five innings.

Anderson limited the damage to one run in each of the first and third innings despite putting at least one runner on in each of his five frames. The 32-year-old peppered the strike zone with 63 of 86 pitches going for strikes with an impressive 21 of the swinging variety en route to tying his career-high with 10 strikeouts. Anderson concludes a statement 2022 with a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP-- ranking 11th and 12th in MLB respectively -- with 138 strikeouts across 178.2 innings in 28 starts and 30 games.