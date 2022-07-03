Anderson (9-1) allowed a run on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 6.1 innings, earning the win Saturday over the Padres.

Anderson had a rough go against the Rockies in his last start, and he'd allowed four runs in three of his previous four outings before righting the ship Saturday. The damage on his line came from a Trent Grisham sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The 32-year-old southpaw has been good in 2022 overall with a 3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 73:15 K:BB across 84.1 innings, though the recent results have been somewhat mixed. He'll look to build off this successful start when he makes his next projected start versus the Cubs next week.