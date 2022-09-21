Anderson (15-4) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, giving up three unearned runs on two hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The veteran lefty was victimized by some bad defense in his return from the paternity list, as a Trea Turner throwing error in the second inning led to Arizona's first run, while three more Los Angeles miscues in the sixth -- including two by Anderson himself -- tacked two more runs on the board. He was still able to extend his quality start streak to four, however, and he has nine in 11 outings since the All-Star break -- a stretch during which Anderson boasts a stellar 1.92 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a 44:17 K:BB through 70.1 innings.