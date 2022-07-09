Anderson allowed three runs on five hits and struck out four over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Friday. He did not walk a batter.

Anderson gave up a solo shot to Nico Hoerner in the fifth inning and a two-run double to Ian Happ in the sixth. It was another positive outing for Anderson, but the Dodgers didn't pull even until the ninth. He's logged a 3.15 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 77:15 K:BB in 91.1 innings across 16 appearances (14 starts) this year. The southpaw has logged quality starts in six of his last nine outings, and he'll look to stay sharp next week in St. Louis.