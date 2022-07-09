Anderson allowed three runs on five hits and struck out four over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Friday. He did not walk a batter.
Anderson gave up a solo shot to Nico Hoerner in the fifth inning and a two-run double to Ian Happ in the sixth. It was another positive outing for Anderson, but the Dodgers didn't pull even until the ninth. He's logged a 3.15 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 77:15 K:BB in 91.1 innings across 16 appearances (14 starts) this year. The southpaw has logged quality starts in six of his last nine outings, and he'll look to stay sharp next week in St. Louis.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Strong in ninth win•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Surrenders four runs in loss•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Flirts with no-hitter•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Lasts only three innings•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Earns MLB-leading seventh win•