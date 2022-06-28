Anderson (8-1) took the loss against Colorado on Monday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two.

Anderson allowed a single run in each of the first and second innings before serving up a two-run homer to Jose Iglesias in the sixth. That was more than enough for Colorado to hand him his first loss of the campaign, as opposing pitcher Chad Kuhl pitched the first individual complete-game shutout against Los Angeles in six years. Despite the loss, Anderson helped his team by completing six innings, thus taking the load off a recently taxed bullpen. The left-hander has fallen back a bit of late, but he still has good numbers on the season, including a 3.23 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 1.5 BB/9 over 78 innings.