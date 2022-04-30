Anderson (2-0) picked up the win during Friday's 5-1 victory over Detroit, allowing one run on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Making his second start in place of Andrew Heaney (shoulder), Anderson worked quickly through his five innings aside from a mini rally in the third that put one run on the board. This is the 32-year-old's first win as a starter, and he possesses a solid 2.79 ERA across 9.2 innings over the two appearances. Heaney has yet to resume throwing so Anderson appears on track to make at least one more turn through the rotation, likely next weekend against the Cubs.