Anderson allowed a run on five hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Friday.

Anderson got through six innings without much trouble but lacked run support. He allowed one run in the seventh and left with the game tied, making this just the second time all year he's gone two consecutive starts without a win. The southpaw has yielded 10 runs (eight earned) through 38 innings across his last six starts. For the season, he owns a 2.73 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 107:28 K:BB through 135.1 innings across 23 starts. He remains at 13-2 heading into his next start.