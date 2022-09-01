Anderson (13-3) was tagged with the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three batters over seven innings.

Anderson pitched very well in the contest, yielding only a pair of runs on a two-run homer by Starling Marte in the third inning. That proved to be the difference in the game, as Los Angeles managed only one run against Jacob deGrom and a pair of relievers. Anderson nonetheless notched his ninth quality start in 11 contests since the start of July. He's been a vital addition to the Dodgers' staff this season, leading the team with 147.2 innings pitched while registering a 2.68 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, each of which projects to be a career-best mark by a wide margin.