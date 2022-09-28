Anderson registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to San Diego, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three in six innings.

Anderson permitted all the damage in the first inning, allowing both runs on a two-out Wil Myers single before retiring the next 16 Padres. The 32-year-old tossed an efficient 52 of 71 pitches for strikes with five of the swinging variety in extending his streak of surrendering three runs or fewer to nine starts. Across those nine turns, Anderson has pitched to a 1.85 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 58.1 innings. His 2.54 ERA and 1.00 WHIP both rank ninth in MLB and he'll look to wrap up a breakout campaign with one last start, currently set to come Sunday against the Rockies.