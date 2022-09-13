Anderson (15-3) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over seven scoreless innings.

Anderson allowed only one extra-base hit in the contest and benefitted from three double plays turned behind him. The southpaw continues to get by without overpowering hitters, as he induced only four swinging strikes and punched out just two batters in the win. Anderson has registered three consecutive quality starts, pitching exactly seven innings in each of the three outings and allowing a combined five runs. He's been a remarkably steady presence for a Dodgers pitching staff that has been hit by injuries throughout the season, going at least six innings in 18 of 22 appearances since May 12. Anderson ranks 11th in MLB with a 2.62 ERA and is tied for fifth with 15 victories.