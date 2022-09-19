Anderson (personal) will be reinstated from the paternity list to start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Anderson has been away from the team since Saturday while on the paternity list, but the team confirmed Monday evening that he'll be back on the bump Tuesday for the nightcap. The southpaw has been sharp of late, posting a 1.89 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with an 18:7 K:BB over his last five outings (33.1 innings).