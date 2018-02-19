Colvin agreed to a minor-league contract Monday with the Dodgers, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Colvin has fallen on hard times since bashing 55 extra-base hits and hitting .290 over 136 games with the Rockies in 2012, with his major contact woes ultimately resulting in him dropping out of affiliated ball the last two years. After spending the 2016 campaign in the independent ranks, Colvin didn't play anywhere in 2017, but the 32-year-old isn't quite ready to call it a career just yet. Colvin will presumably head to the Dodgers' minor-league camp and look to prove that he's deserving of an assignment to either Triple-A Oklahoma City or Double-A Tulsa.