Dodgers' Tyler Colvin: Inks minors deal with Dodgers
Colvin agreed to a minor-league contract Monday with the Dodgers, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Colvin has fallen on hard times since bashing 55 extra-base hits and hitting .290 over 136 games with the Rockies in 2012, with his major contact woes ultimately resulting in him dropping out of affiliated ball the last two years. After spending the 2016 campaign in the independent ranks, Colvin didn't play anywhere in 2017, but the 32-year-old isn't quite ready to call it a career just yet. Colvin will presumably head to the Dodgers' minor-league camp and look to prove that he's deserving of an assignment to either Triple-A Oklahoma City or Double-A Tulsa.
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....