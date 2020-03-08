Play

Gilbert was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Gilbert was one of seven total players removed from the Dodgers spring training roster Sunday. The 26-year-old posted a 2.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 46:14 K:BB across 47.2 innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2019.

