Dodgers' Tyler Gilbert: Traded to Dodgers
Gilbert was traded from the Phillies to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Kyle Garlick.
The 26-year-old lefty has yet to make his big-league debut but doesn't have a whole lot left to prove in the minors. In 82.1 innings of relief for Triple-A Lehigh Valley over the last two seasons, he's recorded a 3.17 ERA, striking out a respectable 22.4 percent of opposing batters while walking just 6.1 percent.
