Correcting a previous report, Glasnow (back) will start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts accidentally stated Glasnow would start Thursday and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) would start Wednesday, prompting the Dodgers to issue a correction. Glasnow threw 58 pitches across three simulated innings Friday and will likely be on a pitch count against San Francisco. The start will be Glasnow's first since being placed on the injured list July 9 due to back tightness.