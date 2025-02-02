Glasnow (elbow) indicated Saturday that his most recent MRI came back clean and that he's been throwing as usual during the offseason, Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports reports. "I've been throwing normal, throwing bullpens, and I feel as good as I've ever felt," Glasnow stated.

Speaking at the team's DodgerFest event, Glasnow explained that the elbow injury that ended his 2024 season turned out to be just tendinitis. The veteran right-hander stated back in November that he was planning to throw twice per week throughout the offseason without an extended break, and it appears that his work this winter has gone smoothly. Given Glasnow's comments, it seems likely that he will be ready to pitch by the time Los Angeles kicks off its season in Tokyo, Japan on March 18, though it's not yet clear if he'll be one of the team's starters for the two-game set against the Cubs.