Glasnow exited Sunday's game against the Rangers due to cramps in his right lower leg.

Dodgers fans and fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief, as the oft-injured Glasnow isn't dealing with a serious issue. The right-hander was pitching well prior to exiting the contest with six strikeouts across four scoreless innings, and he now has a 3.71 ERA through four starts this year. Los Angeles has two team off days this week, so Glasnow should naturally get some extra rest before his next turn through the rotation.