Glasnow (back) is throwing a simulated game Friday at Dodger Stadium, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Glasnow faced hitters for the first time since being placed on the injured list July 9 due to lower back pain, throwing roughly 60 pitches, per Stephen. The 30-year-old will become eligible to return early next week, and could start during the Dodgers' four-game series against the Giants. Before the injury, Glasnow posted a 3.47 ERA with a 143:29 K:BB across 109.0 innings pitched.