Glasnow (6-2) took the loss against the Reds on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings.

Glasnow ran into trouble early, surrendering a leadoff homer to Will Benson to open the contest, along with an RBI double to Tyler Stephenson four batters later. The Reds would get to Glasnow again in the third and fifth innings, marking only the second time this season in which he's allowed four or more runs. The right-hander had logged four consecutive quality starts coming in and still carries a 3.32 ERA in May to go along with a 28:4 K:BB. He's also struck out at least eight batters in five straight outings.