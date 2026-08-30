Glasnow (4-0) earned the win against the Tigers on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out six.

Detroit scratched its lone run across in the fourth inning, but it was smooth sailing for Glasnow otherwise. The hard-throwing right-hander has made just nine appearances for the Dodgers this season due to lower-back spasms, but he's already turned in five starts with at least six innings and two runs or fewer allowed. He'll carry a 2.79 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 62:14 K:BB over 51.2 innings into his next scheduled outing at home versus the Nationals.