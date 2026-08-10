Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Surrenders one run in rehab start

Glasnow (back) pitched 2.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out two batters in Sunday's rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Glasnow was making the second start of his minor-league rehab assignment, and he was able to notch 26 strikes over 47 total pitches. The team had set a goal of roughly three innings and 45 pitches for the right-hander, so he fulfilled what was expected. Glasnow will make at least one more start at the minor-league level before he'd be in a position to be activated from the 60-day injured list.