Glasnow didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Reds, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three over four innings.

Glasnow struggled with his command Tuesday and paid the price in the fourth inning, surrendering a two-run homer to Jake Fraley followed by a solo shot to Noelvi Marte as part of a four-run frame. The right-hander had been sharp since returning from the IL on July 9, posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB over 18.0 innings entering Tuesday. The 31-year-old will aim to bounce back in his next scheduled outing early next week against the Cardinals.