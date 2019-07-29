Thornburg (hip) signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Thornburg has latched on with the Dodgers after being released by the Red Sox earlier in the month. The southpaw posted a 2.15 ERA and 34.2 percent strikeout rate with the Brewers in 206 but has done very little since, missing all of 2017 due to thoracic outlet syndrome and posting a 6.54 ERA in 42.2 big-league innings over the last season-plus since.

