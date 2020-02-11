Play

White was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday.

White has been booted from the 40-man roster to make room for David Price, Brusdar Graterol, Mookie Betts and Luke Raley. White ended the 2019 campaign on the 60-day injured list due to a strained trapezius, though he figures to be ready in time for the start of spring training.

