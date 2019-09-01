Manager Dave Roberts said that White (upper body) won't be activated off the 10-day injured list this season, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

White went down with the right trapezius strain in mid-August after scuffling through his first 12 games after being acquired by the Dodgers. He was 1-for-22 with two RBI and four walks after coming over from Houston on July 25.