White was re-invited to camp after being outrighted off the Dodgers' 40-man roster Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

White, who was designated for assignment last week, will remain with the Dodgers after passing through waivers untouched. While the 29-year-old will be in camp, he's unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster given his non-roster status.

