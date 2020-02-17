Dodgers' Tyler White: Outrighted, back at camp
White was re-invited to camp after being outrighted off the Dodgers' 40-man roster Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
White, who was designated for assignment last week, will remain with the Dodgers after passing through waivers untouched. While the 29-year-old will be in camp, he's unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster given his non-roster status.
