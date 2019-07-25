Dodgers' Tyler White: Shipped to Dodgers
White was traded from the Astros to the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for Andre Scrubb, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
White has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Astros last week. The 28-year-old, who owns a lackluster .225/.320/.330 triple-slash through 71 games this season, should serve as infield depth for the Dodgers while Chris Taylor (forearm) and Enrique Hernandez (hand) nurse injuries.
