White was traded from the Astros to the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for Andre Scrubb, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

White has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Astros last week. The 28-year-old, who owns a lackluster .225/.320/.330 triple-slash through 71 games this season, should serve as infield depth for the Dodgers while Chris Taylor (forearm) and Enrique Hernandez (hand) nurse injuries.