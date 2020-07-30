Gonzalez was added to the Dodgers' 30-man roster Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Gonzalez will take the roster spot of Terrance Gore, who was designated for assignment Thursday. There was speculation that the southpaw could take Alex Wood's (shoulder) spot in the rotation for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks. However, with the Dodgers announcing that Tony Gonsolin would get the nod in Friday's tilt, Gonzalez seems likely destined to join the Los Angeles bullpen.