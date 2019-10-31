Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Added to 40-man roster

Gonzalez was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster Thursday.

The southpaw recorded a 2.31 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP in 38 appearances (13 starts) in the minors last season. The 23-year-old has yet to appear in the majors, but his addition to the 40-man roster bodes well for his chances of debuting in 2020.

