Gonzalez (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.
It was reported earlier Friday that the southpaw was nearing a rehab assignment, and now he'll officially make the short trip to Rancho Cucamonga. The 25-year-old has only been out 10 days with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, so he shouldn't need more than an appearance or two in the minors before being activated. With that in mind, he could rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen as soon as Sunday in Colorado or Monday when the club returns home to play the Giants.
