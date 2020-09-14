Gonzalez (3-0) allowed a hit and struck out a pair over two innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Astros.

Gonzalez was one of eight pitchers the Dodgers used in the contest, and the only one to work multiple innings. The official scorer deemed his performance worthy of the win in a game in which the Dodgers never trailed. Gonzalez has a 1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 10 outings spanning 16 innings, mainly in the middle innings.