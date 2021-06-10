Gonzalez (3-0) earned the win Wednesday versus Pittsburgh. He struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings.
The 25-year-old relieved Tony Gonsolin with two outs in the second inning. Gonzalez got Colin Moran to line out to end a bases-loaded threat. The southpaw then pitched a perfect third inning. He's been solid this year with a 2.14 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB across 21 innings. He's picked up a save, 13 holds and a blown save in 25 appearances, mainly as one of the Dodgers' setup men to closer Kenley Jansen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Notches first win•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Notches 10th hold•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Reinstated from COVID-19 IL•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Out due to vaccine side effects•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Lands on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Records crucial save•