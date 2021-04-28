Gonzalez was placed on the injured list Tuesday for undisclosed reasons.
Manager Dave Roberts said earlier in the day the Dodgers could put some players on the injured list while they deal with side effects from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and that may be the reason behind the move. Gonzalez could be activated as soon as he feels better if he is indeed on the COVID-19 injured list, though the team didn't specify the reason for his absence.
