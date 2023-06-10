Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday that a left-hander will be the opener against the Phillies on Sunday, and it could be Gonzalez, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Gonzalez was the opener for the Dodgers for Friday's game, and with Los Angeles going with a bullpen game for the series finale on Sunday, it seems likely that Gonzalez will be on the bump for the first inning or two for that contest. He won't qualify for a decision, so there's no reason to have him in a fantasy lineup Sunday.