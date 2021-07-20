Gonzalez gave up three runs on four hits while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning against the Giants on Monday.

The southpaw made his first appearance in two weeks after being reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day. He appeared rusty in the brief outing, giving up a pair of singles and a pair of doubles sandwiched around a sacrifice fly. The subpar performance pushed Gonzalez's season ERA up to 3.45 -- it had been a much tidier 2.57 prior to Monday.