Gonzalez (elbow) joined Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday to continue his rehab, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Gonzalez actually kicked off his rehab stint in the ACL, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning Tuesday. The left-hander was subsequently sent to OKC, though he's yet to pitch for the Triple-A squad. Gonzalez last pitched in the majors last August, so he'll likely be given ample time to ramp up.
